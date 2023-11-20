Heard Capital LLC Trims Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heard Capital LLC reduced its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises 5.4% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned 1.41% of IAC worth $71,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IAC by 161.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 208,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.27.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

