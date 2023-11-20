Heard Capital LLC Buys 160,423 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heard Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,423 shares during the period. American Express makes up 5.0% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $66,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.12. 1,397,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,148. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

