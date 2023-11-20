First Western Trust Bank Sells 544 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.77. 1,884,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,166. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

