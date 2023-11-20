The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 730,451 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 101,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,384,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $118,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,656 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

