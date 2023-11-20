First Western Trust Bank Sells 445 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,684. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.