Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 141.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth $47,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,863. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.