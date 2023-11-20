Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,538,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,941. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.