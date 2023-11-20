VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 166,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 127.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VirTra by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VirTra in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VirTra by 8.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

