Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is CV Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CV Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $609.34. 805,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,744. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $613.71. The company has a market cap of $277.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.52.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

