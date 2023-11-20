BioLineRx’s (BLRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLRX

BioLineRx Trading Down 1.8 %

BLRX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.69.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.