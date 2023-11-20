iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Lessened by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.52. 467,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,341. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

