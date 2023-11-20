William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $537.18 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.7% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $537,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

LIN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $407.92. The stock had a trading volume of 502,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,496. The firm has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $411.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

