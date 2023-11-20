Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $55.55. 129,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

