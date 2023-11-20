Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 1,223 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.71% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $6,203,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,252 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

