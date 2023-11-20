Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 186 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.72. 670,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,200. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

