Davidson Investment Advisors Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after buying an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after buying an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,068,000 after buying an additional 666,588 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,375. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.