Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $10.31 on Monday, hitting $218.35. 7,386,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,916. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

