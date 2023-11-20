Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,236. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.