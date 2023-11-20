Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,025 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.26% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $96,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $82,309,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,030,000 after buying an additional 4,809,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 1,345,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.