Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Raised by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 201,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VPU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.66. 137,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,872. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

