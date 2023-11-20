Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 8,296 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 2.90% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
BATS:VFMO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,720 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.41.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
