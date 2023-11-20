Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 541 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

