Davidson Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 5.06% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.4167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.