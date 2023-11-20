Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 185 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

