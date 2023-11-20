PARK CIRCLE Co Has $32,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,876,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,453,000 after purchasing an additional 446,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 572,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,670. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.78, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

