Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 81,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,285. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

