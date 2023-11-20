Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,451,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,390,000 after purchasing an additional 236,344 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,263 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 270,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 213,124 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

