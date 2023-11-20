Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $24.89. 537,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,108. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

