Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,848 shares of company stock worth $3,770,797. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.90.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

