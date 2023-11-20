American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 11.2% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $146,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.34. 892,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,473. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.84 and its 200 day moving average is $182.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.