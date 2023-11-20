National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Holdings Raised by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.59% of National CineMedia worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418,768 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 333,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCMI. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 123,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

