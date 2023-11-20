Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,752 shares during the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Latigo Investments LLC now owns 301,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 116,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.70. 5,441,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288,405. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

