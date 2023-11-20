BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lowered by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,489 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 5.7% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heard Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $74,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $719.37. The stock had a trading volume of 297,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.33. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.