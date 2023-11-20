First Western Trust Bank Sells 3,342 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $116.05. 1,501,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,011. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $317.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

