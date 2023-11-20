William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.40% of Trex worth $170,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Trex by 5.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

