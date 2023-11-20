Davidson Investment Advisors Has $26.09 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.37. The stock had a trading volume of 182,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

