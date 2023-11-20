William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,501 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Repligen worth $133,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,881. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

