Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $137,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $61.03. 103,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,350. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

