William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,229,643 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229,643 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $149,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 697.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.87. 716,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,636. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.