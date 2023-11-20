William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $166.23 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.19% of Globant worth $166,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 244.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 7.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 83.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.84. 261,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,508. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $211.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.