William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 260,613 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260,613 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.62% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $145,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $16,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,314,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,529 shares of company stock worth $70,677,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 160,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

