William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $177.70 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Entegris worth $177,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 51.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Entegris by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.60. 378,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

