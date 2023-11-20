William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 605,618 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,618 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Freshpet worth $173,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 439.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 39.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 17.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,753. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.05. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

