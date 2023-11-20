CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,863 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CoStar Group worth $191,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,972. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

