Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Holdings Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,931 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $196,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 869,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

