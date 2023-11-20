Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $230,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $229,585,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $115,328,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $98,341,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,876. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.