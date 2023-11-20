William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $237.09 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 729,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up about 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $237,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $364.46. 162,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,438. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $209.88 and a 12-month high of $364.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.62.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.