William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Crown worth $287,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 36.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 396,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,422. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

