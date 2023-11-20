William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,333,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up approximately 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $361,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.43. 138,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,719. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

