Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $321,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.33. 705,798 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

